Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2803437https://zeenews.india.com/india/delhi-cops-bust-illegal-gun-making-unit-in-meerut-flat-2-arrested-2803437.html
NewsIndia
DELHI NEWS

Delhi: Cops Bust Illegal Gun-Making Unit In Meerut Flat, 2 Arrested

The police said that Ikram shared information about Mashook Ali who was then arrested from Meerut City, around 80 km northeast of the national capital.

 

|Last Updated: Oct 06, 2024, 05:39 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi: Cops Bust Illegal Gun-Making Unit In Meerut Flat, 2 Arrested Representational Image. (PTI)

New Delhi: With the arrest of two persons, Delhi Police on Sunday claimed to have unearthed an illegal gun manufacturing unit.

Sixteen country-made pistols, six live cartridges, 41 barrels of country-made pistols and eight instruments and tools used in manufacturing illegal weapons were seized from a flat in Meerut, the police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team apprehended one Ikram (40), who came to Delhi to allegedly supply illegal weapons to some criminals. Two country-made pistols and six live cartridges were recovered from his possession, they said.

The police said that Ikram shared information about Mashook Ali who was then arrested from Meerut City, around 80 km northeast of the national capital.

"He was apprehended on Saturday and at his instance, the team raided an isolated Flat in Kashi Ram colony in Meerut where a factory set up by him for illegally manufacturing weapons was found," said the police officer.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath’s New Prison Rule and Devotion to Goddess Durga
DNA Video
DNA: Zakir Naik Silenced by Gita’s Wisdom!
DNA Video
DNA: Chaos in Garba Pandals: Tilak Rules and Bouncers Clash with Police
DNA Video
DNA: Khamenei’s Bold Warning to Israel: War Looming?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi’s Jalebi Factory Comment Goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: Nitin Gadkari’s Fix for Gutkha Spitting Habit
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi’s Tough Plan Against ‘Nasrallah’ Supporters
DNA Video
DNA: CM Mamata Banerjee Dislikes Durga Puja?
DNA Video
DNA: Is your cake poisoning you?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the agenda behind opposition to Sai's Idol?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK