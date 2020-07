New Delhi: In a big development in Delhi riot incident, the Karkardooma Court on Monday (July 13, 2020) rejected the plea of AAP's suspended councilor Tahir Hussain.

Tahir Hussain is an accused in the IB officer Ankit murder case during the Delhi riot incident.

The crime branch of Delhi Police has filed a charge sheet in this case, but it has mentioned in the charge sheet that the investigation in the matter is underway.