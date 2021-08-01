Delhi Court upholds CBI's probe ruling out foul play in Unnao rape survivor's accident

New Delhi: A Delhi court upheld Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe report that ruled out any foul play in the accident case of Unnao rape survivor. The District and Sessions Judge Dharmesh Sharma held that the objections of the complainant party read like an engrossing thrilling story but were based on mere surmises and conjectures, as per a PTI report.

Further, the judge said that there are no grounds to suspect the fidelity, accuracy, and sincerity of the investigation conducted by the CBI and that the agency came out with a plausible version of the incident.

Upholding the probe, the court stated: "I have no hesitation in holding the findings of the CBI in the chargesheet, that there is no case against the accused persons so as to take cognisance and proceed against them under Section 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) read with Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), cannot be faulted."

The sessions judge framed charges against the truck driver for causing death by negligence and endangering human life, apart from framing charges of criminal intimidation against Kuldeep Sengar and his associates.

In 2019, the rape survivor, members of her family, and lawyer were travelling in a car when it was hit by an overspeeding truck in Rae Bareli. Two of her aunts were killed while she and the advocate were left with critical injuries.

Following this, a murder case was filed against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was incarcerated for raping the minor survivor, and nine of her family members filed a complaint alleging "conspiracy" behind the accident.

