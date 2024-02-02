Crime Branch Knocks On Arvind Kejriwal’s Door Over BJP Buying MLAs Charge, Delhi CM Not At Home

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been served a notice by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police over his claim that the BJP was trying to buy some of his party MLAs, official sources said on Friday night. A team of Crime Branch officials reached Kejriwal’s residence to deliver the notice, but he was not at home, they said.

Kejriwal had alleged in a post on X last week that seven AAP MLAs had been approached by the BJP with offer of Rs 25 crore each to switch sides. He had accused the BJP of trying to topple his government, which has 62 out of 70 MLAs in the Delhi Assembly.

The BJP had rubbished Kejriwal’s allegations and said that he was making baseless charges to keep himself politically relevant. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva had said that Kejriwal was politically desperate and mentally bankrupt, and that the BJP had no need to break away any AAP MLAs.

The BJP had also filed a complaint with the police on January 30, demanding an inquiry into Kejriwal’s false allegations. Sachdeva said that the BJP welcomes the Crime Branch probe and expects Kejriwal to either provide evidence for his claims or face legal action.

The notice from the Crime Branch comes after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had issued a fifth notice to Kejriwal for questioning in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. Kejriwal had not appeared before the ED, and his supporters had staged a protest outside the BJP office on Wednesday.

Sources said that the Crime Branch team also went to AAP minister Atishi’s residence to serve a notice, but she was also not at home. The notices were not accepted at either location, they said. The Crime Branch team is likely to visit them again on Saturday, the sources added.