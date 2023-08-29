trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2655310
NewsIndia
DELHI POLICE

Delhi Declared No-Fly Zone For UAVs, Remote Operated Aircraft Ahead Of G-20 Summit

The Dog Squad of Delhi Police also conducted security drills to detect dummy explosives planted in luggage and vehicles. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 10:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi Declared No-Fly Zone For UAVs, Remote Operated Aircraft Ahead Of G-20 Summit The G20 Summit is scheduled to be held in the national capital over two days — September 9-10.

Delhi Police today declared the national capital territory a no-flying zone for unmanned aerial vehicles and remote aircraft ahead of the G-20 summit. In a social media post, Delhi Police said that the decision has been taken to thwart criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India from posing a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by using them.

"With effect from 29.08.2023, there will be a prohibition on flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs, UAVs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-sized powered aircraft, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft etc over the jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi in view of the G-20 summit in the National Capital of Delhi to thwart criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India from posing a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by using them," said Delhi Police.


It further said that the ban shall remain in force for a period of 15 days, i.e. up to 12.09.2023. Violations of the order shall be punishable under Section 188 of the IPC, it said.

On the other hand, the Dog Squad of Delhi Police also conducted security drills to detect dummy explosives planted in luggage and vehicles. The police dog squad, with their handlers, performed drills on dummy explosives.

The G20 Summit is scheduled to be held in the national capital over two days — September 9-10 — at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train