Delhi Declared No-Fly Zone For UAVs, Remote Operated Aircraft Ahead Of G-20 Summit

Delhi Police today declared the national capital territory a no-flying zone for unmanned aerial vehicles and remote aircraft ahead of the G-20 summit. In a social media post, Delhi Police said that the decision has been taken to thwart criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India from posing a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by using them.

"With effect from 29.08.2023, there will be a prohibition on flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs, UAVs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-sized powered aircraft, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft etc over the jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi in view of the G-20 summit in the National Capital of Delhi to thwart criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India from posing a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by using them," said Delhi Police.

IMPORTANT NOTICE regarding No-Fly Zone/Prohibition of certain flying objects in the NCT of Delhi in view of #G20Summit.@CPDelhi#DelhiPoliceUpdates pic.twitter.com/0ZJ2eKmuVD — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) August 29, 2023

It further said that the ban shall remain in force for a period of 15 days, i.e. up to 12.09.2023. Violations of the order shall be punishable under Section 188 of the IPC, it said.

On the other hand, the Dog Squad of Delhi Police also conducted security drills to detect dummy explosives planted in luggage and vehicles. The police dog squad, with their handlers, performed drills on dummy explosives.

The G20 Summit is scheduled to be held in the national capital over two days — September 9-10 — at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan.