Delhi election result 2020: Counting begins for 70-member Assembly seats; AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, BJP's Manoj Tiwari confident of victory

New Delhi: The counting of votes on Tuesday (February 11) begins for the 70-member Assembly seats to decide the fate of about 672 candidates from the Aam Aadmi Party, BJP and Congress in a three-cornered contest.

If the result goes in favour of the AAP, it will give a major filip to the exit polls that stated that Arvind Kejrial's party will sweeps Delhi again. All the exit polls have also been unanimous that Arvind Kejriwal will return as Delhi chief minister for the third time.

Notably, the AAP is contesting on all 70 seats, while the BJP has fielded its candidates on 67 seats and left three seats for its allies -- two for JD-U and one for LJP. Congress, however, is contesting on 66 seats and has given four seats to its ally RJD.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 years at a stretch in Delhi under the leadership of former Chief Minister late Sheila Dixit till the party lost to AAP in 2015 polls, is expecting a revival.

The curiosity among people to know the outcome of the elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly has heightened post-exit polls, which has forecast a big win for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party.

BJP leaders have, however, maintained that the exit poll results that predicted its defeat in the Delhi polls will "fail" as the surveys did not take into account the votes polled in the evening.

Nearly 24 hours after the polling ended in Delhi, the Election Commission on Sunday announced that the final voter turnout was 62.59 per cent, five per cent less than 2015, asserting that it followed the laid down process to compile data, after the AAP questioned the "delay".