Delhi election result 2020: Here's how BJP, Congress, AAP leaders reacted on results

New Delhi: As the counting of votes for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly begins on Tuesday (February 11) amid tight security, leaders of AAP, BJP and Congress party leaders gave mixed reactions. Here's what they said:

AAP candidate from Model Town, Akhilesh Pati Tripathi, who is leading over BJP's Kapil Mishra, said, "I thank everyone who has expressed their confidence in Arvind Kejriwal. People want a govt that takes care of its citizens. People of Delhi have voted for development; I thank them."

Congress MP AR Chowdhury said, "Everyone knew that Aam Aadmi Party will return to power for the third time. Congress's defeat will not send a good message. The victory of AAP against the Bharatiya Janata Party & its communal agenda is significant."

Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari said, "Trends indicate that there is a gap between AAP-BJP, but there is still time. We are hopeful. Whatever the outcome, being the state Chief I am responsible."

AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj said, "People of Delhi have accepted our governance model. At the counting centre, right now, I can see I am getting double the votes as compared to the BJP candidate."

"Wait for the final result, we are going to register a massive win," says Sanjay Singh, AAP MP on early trends.

Ahead of counting, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari told reporters, "I am not nervous. I am confident that it will be a good day for BJP. We are coming to power in Delhi today. Do not be surprised if we win 55 seats."

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel said, "We are assured that BJP government will be formed in Delhi with a majority."

In the 2015 assembly poll, the AAP had won 67 seats, the BJP 3, while Congress failed to open its account.

In Assemblt election 2020, AAP hopes for a second consecutive term, and the BJP is optimistic of gaining majority by cashing in on the popularity of Prime Minister Modi, while the Congress is hoping for a revival.

Notably, Congress was in power for 15 years at a stretch in Delhi under the leadership of former Chief Minister late Sheila Dixit till the party lost to AAP in 2015 Assembly polls.