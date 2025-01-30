Delhi Elections 2025: Full List Of BJP Candidates And Their Constituencies
Delhi BJP Candidate List 2025: The BJP has fielded former MPs Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma and Ramesh Bidhuri from two high-profile seats.
Delhi Election 2025 BJP Candidate List: The stage is all set for the high-octane Delhi assembly elections. Over 1.5 crore voters will elect 70 members for the Delhi assembly. While the ruling Aam Aadmi Party is vying for a record third term, the BJP is looking to return to power after around 27 years. The Congress, on the other hand, is hoping to regain its voter base and put up a strong fight in a survival battle in the Delhi polls.
The BJP has fielded former MPs Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma and Ramesh Bidhuri from two high-profile seats. While Verma is taking on Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat, Bidhuri is challenging Atishi from the Kalkaji seat.
AAP rebel and now a BJP leader Kailash Gahlot has got a ticket from the Bijwasan seat against AAP's Surendar Bhardwaj and Congress' Devender Sahrawat.
Former Delhi minister and ex-Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely has got BJP ticket from the Gandhi Nagar seat against AAP's Naveen Choudhary and Congress' Kamal Arora.
Kapil Mishra has got a ticket from the Karawal Nagar seat against Manoj Tyagi of AAP and Dr PK Mishra of Congress.
|
Constituency
|
BJP
|
NARELA
|
Raj Karan Khatri
|
BURARI
|
Shailendra Kumar-JDU
|
TIMARPUR
|
Surya Prakash Khatri
|
ADARSH NAGAR
|
Raj Kumar Bhatia
|
BADLI
|
Deepak Chaudhary
|
RITHALA
|
Kulwant Rana
|
BAWANA
|
Ravinder Kumar
|
MUNDKA
|
Gajendra Daral
|
KIRARI
|
Bajrang Shukla
|
SULTANPUR MAJRA
|
Karam Singh Karma
|
NANGLOI JAT
|
Manoj Kumar Shokeen
|
MANGOL PURI
|
Raj Kumar Chauhan
|
ROHINI
|
Vijender Gupta
|
SHALIMAR BAGH
|
Rekha Gupta
|
SHAKUR BASTI
|
Karnail Singh
|
TRI NAGAR
|
Tilak Ram Gupta
|
WAZIRPUR
|
Poonam Sharma
|
MODEL TOWN
|
Ashok Goel
|
SADAR BAZAR
|
Manoj Jindal
|
CHANDNI CHOWK
|
Satish Jain
|
MATIA MAHAL
|
Deepti Indora
|
BALLIMARAN
|
Kamal Bagri
|
KAROL BAGH
|
Dushyant Kr Gautam
|
PATEL NAGAR
|
Raaj Kumar Anand
|
MOTI NAGAR
|
Harish Khurana
|
MADIPUR
|
Urmila Gangwal
|
RAJOURI GARDEN
|
Manjinder Sirsa
|
HARI NAGAR
|
Shyam Sharma
|
TILAK NAGAR
|
Shweta Saini
|
JANAKPURI
|
Ashish Sood
|
VIKASPURI
|
Pankaj Singh
|
UTTAM NAGAR
|
Pawan Sharma
|
DWARKA
|
Pradyuman Rajput
|
MATIALA
|
Sandeep Sehrawat
|
NAJAFGARH
|
Neelam Pahalwan
|
BIJWASAN
|
Kailash Gahlot
|
PALAM
|
Kuldeep Solanki
|
DELHI CANTT
|
Bhuvan Tanwar
|
RAJINDER NAGAR
|
Umang Bajaj
|
NEW DELHI
|
Parvesh Verma
|
JANGPURA
|
Tarvinder Marwah
|
KASTURBA NAGAR
|
Neeraj Basoya
|
MALVIYA NAGAR
|
Satish Upadhyay
|
R K PURAM
|
Anil Kumar Sharma
|
MEHRAULI
|
Gajainder Yadav
|
CHHATARPUR
|
Kartar Singh Tanwar
|
DEOLI
|
Deepak Tanwar -LJP-RV
|
AMBEDKAR NAGAR
|
Khushiram Chunar
|
SANGAM VIHAR
|
Chandan Choudhary
|
GREATER KAILASH
|
Sikha Rai
|
KALKAJI
|
Ramesh Bidhuri
|
TUGHLAKABAD
|
Rohtas Bidhuri
|
BADARPUR
|
Narayan Dutt Sharma
|
OKHLA
|
Manish Chaudhary
|
TRILOKPURI
|
Ravi Kant
|
KONDLI
|
Priyanka Gautam
|
PATPARGANJ
|
Ravinder Singh Negi
|
LAXMI NAGAR
|
Abhay Verma
|
VISHWAS NAGAR
|
Om Prakash Sharma
|
KRISHNA NAGAR
|
Dr. Anil Goyal
|
GANDHI NAGAR
|
Arvinder Singh Lovely
|
SHAHDARA
|
Sanjay Goyal
|
SEEMA PURI
|
Kr Rinku
|
ROHTAS NAGAR
|
Jitender Mahajan
|
SEELAMPUR
|
Anil Gaur
|
GHONDA
|
Ajay Mahawar
|
BABARPUR
|
Arvind Vasistha
|
GOKALPUR
|
Praveen Nimesh
|
MUSTAFABAD
|
Mohan Singh Bisht
|
KARAWAL NAGAR
|
Kapil Mishra
The BJP has given one seat to each of its allies - JDU and LJPRV. JDU has fielded Shailendra Kumar from Burari while the LJP-RV has fielded Deepak Tanwar from the Deoli seat.
