Delhi Elections 2025: Full List Of BJP Candidates And Their Constituencies

Delhi BJP Candidate List 2025: The BJP has fielded former MPs Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma and Ramesh Bidhuri from two high-profile seats.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 30, 2025, 12:13 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi Election 2025 BJP Candidate List: The stage is all set for the high-octane Delhi assembly elections. Over 1.5 crore voters will elect 70 members for the Delhi assembly. While the ruling Aam Aadmi Party is vying for a record third term, the BJP is looking to return to power after around 27 years. The Congress, on the other hand, is hoping to regain its voter base and put up a strong fight in a survival battle in the Delhi polls.

The BJP has fielded former MPs Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma and Ramesh Bidhuri from two high-profile seats. While Verma is taking on Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat, Bidhuri is challenging Atishi from the Kalkaji seat.

AAP rebel and now a BJP leader Kailash Gahlot has got a ticket from the Bijwasan seat against AAP's Surendar Bhardwaj and Congress' Devender Sahrawat.

Former Delhi minister and ex-Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely has got BJP ticket from the Gandhi Nagar seat against AAP's Naveen Choudhary and Congress' Kamal Arora.

Kapil Mishra has got a ticket from the Karawal Nagar seat against Manoj Tyagi of AAP and Dr PK Mishra of Congress.

Constituency

BJP

NARELA

Raj Karan Khatri

BURARI

Shailendra Kumar-JDU

TIMARPUR

Surya Prakash Khatri

ADARSH NAGAR

Raj Kumar Bhatia

BADLI

Deepak Chaudhary

RITHALA

Kulwant Rana

BAWANA

Ravinder Kumar

MUNDKA

Gajendra Daral

KIRARI

Bajrang Shukla

SULTANPUR MAJRA

Karam Singh Karma

NANGLOI JAT

Manoj Kumar Shokeen

MANGOL PURI

Raj Kumar Chauhan

ROHINI

Vijender Gupta

SHALIMAR BAGH

Rekha Gupta

SHAKUR BASTI

Karnail Singh

TRI NAGAR

Tilak Ram Gupta

WAZIRPUR

Poonam Sharma

MODEL TOWN

Ashok Goel

SADAR BAZAR

Manoj Jindal

CHANDNI CHOWK

Satish Jain

MATIA MAHAL

Deepti Indora

BALLIMARAN

Kamal Bagri

KAROL BAGH

Dushyant Kr Gautam

PATEL NAGAR

Raaj Kumar Anand

MOTI NAGAR

Harish Khurana

MADIPUR

Urmila Gangwal

RAJOURI GARDEN

Manjinder Sirsa

HARI NAGAR

Shyam Sharma

TILAK NAGAR

Shweta Saini

JANAKPURI

Ashish Sood

VIKASPURI

Pankaj Singh

UTTAM NAGAR

Pawan Sharma

DWARKA

Pradyuman Rajput

MATIALA

Sandeep Sehrawat

NAJAFGARH

Neelam Pahalwan

BIJWASAN

Kailash Gahlot

PALAM

Kuldeep Solanki

DELHI CANTT

Bhuvan Tanwar

RAJINDER NAGAR

Umang Bajaj

NEW DELHI

Parvesh Verma

JANGPURA

Tarvinder Marwah

KASTURBA NAGAR

Neeraj Basoya

MALVIYA NAGAR

Satish Upadhyay

R K PURAM

Anil Kumar Sharma

MEHRAULI

Gajainder Yadav

CHHATARPUR

Kartar Singh Tanwar

DEOLI

Deepak Tanwar -LJP-RV

AMBEDKAR NAGAR

Khushiram Chunar

SANGAM VIHAR

Chandan Choudhary

GREATER KAILASH

Sikha Rai

KALKAJI

Ramesh Bidhuri

TUGHLAKABAD

Rohtas Bidhuri

BADARPUR

Narayan Dutt Sharma

OKHLA

Manish Chaudhary

TRILOKPURI

Ravi Kant

KONDLI

Priyanka Gautam

PATPARGANJ

Ravinder Singh Negi

LAXMI NAGAR

Abhay Verma

VISHWAS NAGAR

Om Prakash Sharma

KRISHNA NAGAR

Dr. Anil Goyal

GANDHI NAGAR

Arvinder Singh Lovely

SHAHDARA

Sanjay Goyal

SEEMA PURI

Kr Rinku

ROHTAS NAGAR

Jitender Mahajan

SEELAMPUR

Anil Gaur

GHONDA

Ajay Mahawar

BABARPUR

Arvind Vasistha

GOKALPUR

Praveen Nimesh

MUSTAFABAD

Mohan Singh Bisht

KARAWAL NAGAR

Kapil Mishra

The BJP has given one seat to each of its allies - JDU and LJPRV. JDU has fielded Shailendra Kumar from Burari while the LJP-RV has fielded Deepak Tanwar from the Deoli seat.

