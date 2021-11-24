हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Delhi gets breather as air quality improves slightly, but remains in 'poor' category

The air quality of Delhi is expected to improve to the 'poor' or 'lower end of very poor' category for the next days, SAFAR had said on Tuesday. 

Delhi gets breather as air quality improves slightly, but remains in &#039;poor&#039; category
Representational image

New Delhi: With slight improvement than before, Delhi recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 280 in the 'poor' category, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India on Wednesday (November 24).

Delhi has been reporting 'very poor' air quality for 10 days now, prompting the Arvind Kejriwal government to impose several measures to check pollution. 

On Tuesday, the air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the 'very poor' category for the tenth consecutive day. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) had improved slightly and stood at 315 in comparison to 352 on Monday. The PM 10 levels were recorded at 249 in the `moderate` category and PM 2.5 levels were recorded at 139 in the `very poor` category, as per SAFAR. 

As per ANI report on Tuesday, the air quality of Delhi is expected to improve to the `poor` or `lower end of very poor` category for the coming two days. 

In efforts to curb pollution, the Arvind Kejriwal government on Sunday had extended the ban imposed on the entry of trucks in the national capital carrying non-essential items till November 26. The Delhi government also asked its employees to continue working from home till Friday. To reduce vehicles on road, the government urged the private offices and institutions to allow their employees work from home till November 26. 

Meanwhile, the Delhi government will take a call on reopening educational institutions on Wednesday (November 24). A review meeting to discuss pollution curbs with officers of different departments will be held at Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai's residence at noon. 

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DelhiDelhi AQIDelhi air qualityDelhi air pollutionAir pollution
Next
Story

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to lay foundation stone of 25 National Highway projects in Jammu today

Must Watch

PT13M41S

DNA: Will there be a Crypto ban in India now?