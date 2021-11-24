Delhi gets breather as air quality improves slightly, but remains in 'poor' category

New Delhi: With slight improvement than before, Delhi recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 280 in the 'poor' category, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India on Wednesday (November 24).

Delhi has been reporting 'very poor' air quality for 10 days now, prompting the Arvind Kejriwal government to impose several measures to check pollution.

On Tuesday, the air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the 'very poor' category for the tenth consecutive day. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) had improved slightly and stood at 315 in comparison to 352 on Monday. The PM 10 levels were recorded at 249 in the `moderate` category and PM 2.5 levels were recorded at 139 in the `very poor` category, as per SAFAR.

As per ANI report on Tuesday, the air quality of Delhi is expected to improve to the `poor` or `lower end of very poor` category for the coming two days.

In efforts to curb pollution, the Arvind Kejriwal government on Sunday had extended the ban imposed on the entry of trucks in the national capital carrying non-essential items till November 26. The Delhi government also asked its employees to continue working from home till Friday. To reduce vehicles on road, the government urged the private offices and institutions to allow their employees work from home till November 26.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government will take a call on reopening educational institutions on Wednesday (November 24). A review meeting to discuss pollution curbs with officers of different departments will be held at Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai's residence at noon.

