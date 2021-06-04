हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
delhi oxygen shortage

Delhi government forms four-member panel to look into deaths due to oxygen shortage

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia on Friday (June 4, 2021) said that the Delhi government has formed a four-member expert committee to look into the deaths due to the shortage of oxygen during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delhi government forms four-member panel to look into deaths due to oxygen shortage
File Photo

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia on Friday (June 4, 2021) said that the Delhi government has formed a four-member expert committee to look into the deaths due to the shortage of oxygen during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputy Chief Minister also added that the Delhi government is awaiting the lieutenant governor's approval on the same. 

In the online briefing, Sisodia said that during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic the national capital went through oxygen crisis and reported numerous deaths at some hospitals in the city. 

"We took the issue seriously and took a decision to form a four-member committee to look into the matter. It is a committee comprising medical experts. We have sent the file for the L-G's approval," he said.

"This committee will meet twice a week and will look into each case and decide whether the death happened due to the shortage of the life saving gas. As soon as the L-G approves the file, this committee will start functioning," he added.

The Delhi government has also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who succumbed due to the shortage of oxygen in the hospitals during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

