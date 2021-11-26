हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pilgrimage

Delhi govt includes Kartarpur Sahib in free pilgrimage scheme

The first batch of devotees will leave on January 5, in a deluxe bus from Delhi to Kartarpur.

File photo

New Delhi: Delhi government on Friday (November 26) announced its decision to include the  Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan in the CM's free pilgrimage scheme for the senior citizens of Delhi.

As per the Delhi government's announcement, the first batch of devotees will leave on January 5, in a deluxe bus from Delhi to Kartarpur.

Earlier on Wednesday (November 24), Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that the first train for Ayodhya, under the free pilgrimage scheme, would depart from Delhi on December 3, and the registrations for the same have started. 

The Chief Minister added that the free pilgrimage to the Vailankanni Church in Tamil Nadu has also been included in the list of places of pilgrimage under the free Teerth Yatra scheme for the benefit of senior citizens of the Christian community of Delhi.

All the expenses for the pilgrimage will be borne by the Delhi government under the Mukhya Mantri Teerth Yatra Yojna.

