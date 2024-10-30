Advertisement
DELHI HC

‘Whole World Will Come Over...’: Delhi HC Dismisses Plea Seeking Rohingya Children’s School Admission

The bench advised that the issue should instead be taken up with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Oct 30, 2024, 04:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
‘Whole World Will Come Over...’: Delhi HC Dismisses Plea Seeking Rohingya Children’s School Admission (Representative image)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to entertain the plea seeking directions to the authorities concerned to allow school admissions of Rohingya refugees' children. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Social Jurist, an NGO, claimed that denying school admissions to refugee children infringes on their fundamental right to education, as guaranteed by the Indian Constitution and the Right to Education Act, 2009. 

The bench, led by Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, rejected the PIL, stating the court would not step in on this matter, reported The Hindu. The bench advised that the issue should instead be taken up with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. 

“Let’s not get carried away. Child doesn’t mean whole world will come over here. These are international issues, there are ramifications on security, nationality,” The Hindu cited the court’s proceeding. 

The justices noted that, since the children in question are not Indian citizens, the issue carries international implications. 

The petitioner argued that the Delhi government and the MCD were denying school admissions to Rohingya children from Myanmar due to their lack of Aadhaar cards, despite all of them residing in the Khajoori Chowk area.

