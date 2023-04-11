Delhi Health Department On High Alert Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases, Says AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

New Delhi: Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Monday said that the Health department in the union territory is on "high alert" in view of the upward trend of COVID-19 cases. "Covid-19 cases will increase in Delhi, the health department is on high alert, but preparations are complete. 98 percent of beds are vacant," Bhardwaj told ANI.

Saurabh Bhardwaj further added that out of four deaths in Delhi yesterday due to Corona, 3 died due to different diseases combined with Corona, and believed that Corona cases will increase in Delhi in the coming days as its densely populated. People with cold, fever, or cough are advised not to go the public places, and wear a mask they go out. People who are sick, have low immunity, at least they should not leave the house and avoid going to crowded areas.

Mock drill conducted in hospitals

He also stated they conducted mock drills in hospitals on March 26. They also told the results of this to the Central Government and the Union Health Minister in Saturday`s meeting. They will do a mock drill again at the behest of the central government. He further stated that cases are increasing but the occupancy of the hospitals is only about one and a half to two percent, 98 percent of our beds are vacant and the government is ready for any situation.

Covid-19 cases in Delhi

Delhi on Sunday recorded 699 fresh COVID-19 cases and four deaths. The positivity rate stood at 21.15 percent, said the Health Bulletin on Sunday.

Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed a mock drill for Covid 19

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday reviewed a mock drill for Covid 19 preparedness at RML hospital in Delhi. A mock drill was organized to review and ensure the proper arrangements for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in Madhya Pradesh as the state witnessed a continuous surge in the number of patients. Following the instructions of the Central government, the Health Department conducted mock drills in the major cities of the states and reviewed the arrangements of the hospitals today.

Mock drills are being conducted today across the nation today at hospitals to evaluate Covid-19 preparedness. Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Monday inspected a mock drill for emergency response for handling Covid-19 at Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital in Chennai.

Meanwhile, in Haryana`s Jhajjar, a Covid-19 preparedness drill is being conducted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).On Friday, Mansukh Mandaviya, who chaired a review meeting with states, urged them to conduct mock drills of all hospital infrastructure on April 10 and 11 and review the health preparedness with district administrations and health officials.

(With ANI inputs)