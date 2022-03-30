Delhi in grip of intense heatwave; THESE states to sizzle over next few days, warns IMD

New Delhi: The capital is sizzling hot, literally! The India Meteorological Department said that parts of Delhi is likely to record a severe heatwave on Wednesday (March 30), with the maximum temperature likely to hit the 40-degree mark. The heatwave conditions are likely to persist on Thursday as well.

Capital woes: Heatwave over northwest, central and west India

IMD officials said a prolonged dry spell has led to "severe" hot weather conditions in northwest India. "The heatwave spell over northwest, central and west India is likely to continue during the next four to five days," they said.

For the plains, a "heatwave" is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius, and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A "severe" heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.

"Absence of a weather system and the presence of an anti-cyclone over Rajasthan and adjoining Pakistan had been pushing hot winds across North and Central India. March is going to end on a hotter note with no respite till the beginning of April," said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, Meteorology and Climate Change, Skymet Weather.

Light winds and dry weather will once again increase temperatures over northwest India leading to heatwave conditions, he said. "While we expect a heatwave to hit parts of central and northwest India by the end of March, it was not expected so early in the season. But I would also not be surprised, as we have been witnessing a gradual rise in day temperatures for the last few years. Maximum temperatures breaking records are now here to stay with the rise in global mean temperatures," he said.

Odisha's sweltering heat

Odisha is staring down the barrel of a blistering heatwave that may sweep several districts over the next three days, the Met office had warned on Tuesday. The weather will be dry across the state, and hot winds are likely to intensify from the northwest. The mercury can touch 43 degrees Celsius in some areas, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said. The maximum temperature will gradually rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius during the next three days. It will be significantly above normal at many places during the next three-four days, a bulletin said.

Heatwave-like condition in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh

The weather forecasting agency has predicted severe heatwave conditions in most parts of West Rajasthan, East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh on March 30, with heatwave-like conditions in isolated pockets over these areas from March 31 to April 2.

