Delhi: Irate man shoots, injures 4 neighbours for setting off firecrackers

New Delhi: Four people, including a woman, in north Delhi sustained injuries after they were shot by their neighbour for bursting crackers, police said on Tuesday. The incident was reported from Keshav Puram area. Police said that the accused, identified as Arvind, 41, was apprehended with an illegal automatic pistol and a live cartridge. The injured, identified as Manju Jain, Dalmeet Singh, Shubham Jain, and Ankur Jain, are undergoing treatment and their condition is said to be stable, said the official.

According to DCP, Northwest, Usha Rangnani, a police control room (PCR) call was received at Keshav Puram police station regarding the firing incident on the intervening night of October 24-25.

"After receiving the call, a police team rushed to the spot and found 4 injured people, who were then shifted to a nearby hospital. On enquiry, it was revealed that Arvind got irritated by the noise in his neighbourhood, as some people were bursting crackers in the locality and when he confronted them, he got agitated and fired gunshots and injured 4 people," she said.

"A case under Sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered and the accused Arvind was arrested," the DCP said, adding that further probe is still going on.