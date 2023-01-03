New Delhi: Kanjhawala case victim’s friend, who can probably reveal what actually transpired on the night of December 31 when the 20-year-old Anjali Singh was hit by a car and dragged under it for miles in outer Delhi, has now come forward to record her statement before the Delhi Police, which is probing the case. According to a senior police officer, the girl accompanied the victim on her scooter on the fateful night but she did not sustain any injury in the accident. ''Since she was very scared, she fled when the accident took place leaving her friend behind,'' Sagar Preet Hooda, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) told reporters while addressing a press conference earlier today.

Huda said that a key witness to the incident has emerged and she was with the victim at the time it happened. Her statement is being recorded under 164 CrPC, the Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) said.

The top cop added that the victim's friend did not tell anything about the accident to anyone else. "So, now we have an eye-witness to the incident and she is cooperating with the police. We are getting her statement recorded under section 164 CrPC. This is a significant development in the incident. This will be important evidence for us to get the accused punished," Hooda said.

"Investigation is still underway. It is at the primary stage and multiple angles are being probed. We are hopeful of completing the investigation soon and we will ensure that the accused get the strictest punishment," he added.

The victim, who was the sole breadwinner of her family, was hit by a car on December 31 night and dragged by it for 12 kilometres. She was found naked on a road in Kanjhawala, according to police.

The woman, a Sultanpuri resident, worked part-time with an event management firm and had been out for work on New Year's eve when the incident happened. Five men who were allegedly in the car were booked for culpable homicide among other sections on Monday even as the police came under charges of conducting a "shoddy investigation" in the matter.

The Delhi Police has also constituted an inquiry committee, headed by Special Commissioner Shalini Singh, and asked her to submit a probe report as early as possible, officials said. All five accused were sent to a three-day police custody on Monday.