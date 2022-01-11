Delhi likely to get its first CNG-based pet crematorium by April this year

New Delhi: Leader of House in the South Delhi Municipal Corporation Inderjeet Sehrawat on Monday (January 10, 2022) said that the SDMC has started the construction of Delhi's first municipal pet crematorium and that the work is likely to be completed by April this year.

He informed that the veterinary department is setting up the capital's first CNG-based cremation centre in Dwarka Sector 29.

While a fee of Rs 2,000 will be charged for cremating animals that weigh less than 30 kilograms, Rs 3,000 will be taken for cremating animals that weigh more, Sehrawat said.

He added that the cremation of stray dogs from areas under the jurisdiction of the SDMC will be done for free. The Leader of House in SDMC also said that the civic body has fixed a price of Rs 500 for the cremation of stray dogs from areas under the jurisdiction of other civic agencies.

Meanwhile, the SDMC has started a COVID-19 helpline to provide consultation and guidance to patients in home isolation.

"The number of patients at home isolation has been increasing. They have mild symptoms and are getting proper consultation," Mayor Mukesh Suryan said.

The mayor added the SDMC has decided to provide teleconsultation or video consultation to the people to contain the spread of COVID-19 infections.

The round-the-clock COVID-19 helplines of the South Delhi civic body are 9999019340, 9999019375, 9999019426 and 9999019745.

Delhi, notably, on Monday recorded 17 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 19,166 infections in a day as the positivity rate rose to 25 per cent, the highest since May 4 last year. The city currently has 65,803 active cases, of which, 44,028 are in home isolation.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV