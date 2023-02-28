Delhi Liquor Scam: Cabinet Ministers Kailash Gahlot, Raaj Kumar Anand Likely To Be Given Manish Sisodia's Portfolios

New Delhi: In a major development, the Aam Aadmi Party has decided to hand over senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia's portfolios to Delhi cabinet ministers Kailash Gahlot & Raaj Kumar Anand, news agency ANI reported. No new ministers will be sworn in the cabinet. Earlier, Manish Sisodia resigned as Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi amid the allegations of corruption in the ongoing Liquor Scam Case. Along with Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain has also quit from his post. Jain is lodged in jail in a separate corruption case. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accepted resignations of both the leaders. The CBI on Sunday evening arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

SC Refuses To Hear Sisodia's Plea

Earlier today, the Supreme Court declined to hear the bail plea of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is in CBI custody, in connection with the excise policy case, news agency PTI reported. The Aam Aadmi Party will now move to Delhi HC over Sisodia's arrest, news agency ANI reported.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha has refused to intervene in Sisodia’s case, and asked him to 'avail alternative remedies'. The Delhi Deputy Chief Minister approached SC on Tuesday for bail in the excise policy case.

The top court observed that the arrested AAP leader has remedies under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to move the Delhi High Court for bail and seek the quashing of the FIR. A special Delhi court on Monday sent Sisodia to five-day CBI remand in the excise policy case to allow the agency to get "genuine and legitimate" answers to questions being put to him for "a proper and fair.

Earlier this month, the agency had interrogated Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in Tihar Jail in connection with the case after taking permission from the judge.

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. He is not an accused in the excise policy case.

The CBI had also quizzed AAP's communication in-charge Vijay Nair, who is also lodged in Tihar Jail, in connection with the excise policy money laundering case being probed by the ED.

Nair was earlier granted bail in the CBI excise policy case by the court.