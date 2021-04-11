Delhi man stabs wife repeatedly in broad daylight, bystanders capture crime on camera

NEW DELHI: A 26-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her husband, 40, at a crowded market place in Delhi's Rohini area on Saturday (April 10) on the suspicion of her having an affair with another person. The accused has been arrested by the Delhi Police.

The accused, Harish Mehta, who worked with a marriage bureau, hails from Rajkot in Gujarat. He met Neelu through a matrimonial site and got married to her recently. His wife Neelu worked at a government hospital and Mehta wanted her to quit her job and look after the house. However, she continued working, much to his dismay.

PTI quoted a police official saying that the accused suspected his wife of having an affair with another man. After a few days of their weddding, his wife left his house and started staying with her parents. Police said that enraged by his wife leaving him, Mehta planned to kill her and on Saturday afternoon, when she was returning home after work, he stabbed her with a knife in full public view at the the Budh Vihar area in Delhi. A video of the incident also surfaced online.

The woman was seen lying on a road's side in a pool of blood. Her husband tried to escape from the spot with the blood stained knife in his hand, but was chased by police, an officer said.

The woman was taken to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital where doctors declared her as brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said.

He said a case of murder was registered at the Vijay Vihar police station. The accused was apprehended from the spot and later arrested, Tayal said.

