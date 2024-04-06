'Delhi Mein Hugging, Kerala Mein Begging Aur Karnataka Mein...': Smriti Irani On Congress Vs CPI-M Contest In Wayanad

Bengaluru: Union Minister and senior BJP leader Smriti Irani has taken a sharp dig at the Congress party regarding its electoral strategies in Kerala. Irani's comments came in response to the peculiar situation unfolding in Wayanad, where the Communist Party of India has fielded Annie Raja against Rahul Gandhi, despite their partnership within the opposition INDIA bloc. Irani highlighted the contradictory stance of the Left parties, noting that while they suggested Rahul Gandhi contest from Uttar Pradesh, they warmly embraced him during the INDI Alliance meeting in Delhi. She wryly summarized the situation, stating, "Delhi mein hugging, Kerala mein begging." Further adding to her commentary, she quipped, "Karnataka mein thugging," indicating the complex political dynamics at play.

Irani's Call To Women Voters

Addressing a gathering in Bengaluru, Irani, a former actress, urged women to exercise their voting rights conscientiously. She emphasized that participating in elections is not akin to the scripted drama of television serials but rather a significant civic responsibility. Irani underscored the need for women to engage with substantial political issues, distancing themselves from the superficiality of soap operas. Additionally, she criticized the Gandhi family, accusing them of exploiting the nation through superficial photo ops.

"I request all the women that if we want everyone to take women seriously in politics, then we have to pay attention to important political issues. 'Saas-Bahu' serials are very far from the realities of life. Women who understand this can have a successful social and political life. The Gandhi family looted the country by clicking pictures and smiling. Casting your vote is a heavy responsibility, it is not a game of any TV serial," the Union Minister said.

Electoral Landscape In Wayanad

Annie Raja, representing the CPI, filed her nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Wayanad, setting the stage for a contentious electoral battle. While CPI and Congress are allies in the opposition coalition, they find themselves as rivals in Kerala, each fielding formidable candidates. In this electoral fray, the BJP has nominated Kerala State President K Surendran as its candidate under the NDA banner.

Political Significance Of Kerala

Kerala holds substantial political significance, being one of the few states where the Congress maintains a robust presence. With 20 parliamentary seats, it remains a crucial battleground in national politics. In the previous Lok Sabha polls, Rahul Gandhi secured a resounding victory from Wayanad, further underlining the region's importance. The upcoming elections are poised to shape the political landscape significantly.

Countdown To Elections

As the political landscape heats up, all eyes are on Kerala as it gears up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April 26, with the vote counting slated for June 4. The results are anticipated to have far-reaching implications, shaping the course of Indian politics in the years to come.