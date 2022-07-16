New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light showers in the national capital on Saturday (July 16, 2022). The capital is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with light rain and thundershowers at a few places on Saturday, according to the weather office. "It would be generally cloudy sky with light rain or thundershowers at a few places in the national capital," an IMD official said.

The weather department also said that the maximum and minimum temperature is likely to settle at 37 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Earlier, on Friday, the capital city witnessed a warm and humid day with the maximum temperature settling at 38.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, IMD said. The city's minimum temperature on Friday was recorded at 27.5 degrees Celsius.

According to the weather office, the humidity oscillated between 56 and 68 per cent throughout the day.

Delhi’s air quality

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was in the 'satisfactory' (70) category around 6:30 pm on Thursday, data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".