Delhi, Noida to witness thunderstorm and rainfall today: IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday (September 10, 2021) revealed that the parts of Delhi received spells of rain in the early hours of the day. The IMD also predicted thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur in the national capital and its adjoining areas during the next two hours.

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Few places of Delhi and NCR (Gurugram, Greater Noida, Noida, Hapur) Hansi, Hissar, Gohana, Sohana, Manesar(Haryana) Deoband, Meerut, Modinagar, Saharanpur, Roorkee (U.P.) during next 2 hours," the IMD tweeted.

Earlier in September, the national capital recorded the highest rainfall in the past 19 years. IMD senior scientist RK Jenamani said that rainfall that occur on September 1 was the highest rainfall that Delhi recorded in September in almost two decades.

Meanwhile, IMD on Thursday informed that a cyclonic circulation is hovering over central parts of west Madhya Pradesh and adjoining east Rajasthan extending upto middle tropospheric level tilting southwestwards with height.The IMD predicted that the circulation is likely to persist for the next three days and a low-pressure area might form over north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal around September 11, which is likely to become more marked during subsequent 48 hours.

(With ANI inputs)

