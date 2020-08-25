Delhi Police arrests man, posing as RPF constable, for smuggling cannabis

The Delhi Police Railway Unit has arrested a man, posing as a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable, for smuggling cannabis. The man, identified as Rohit, was arrested on August 24 by the police at the New Delhi railway station with 72 kg of cannabis.

At around 11.30 am, the Railway Police noticed that a man had a large trunk and when he was asked about it, he could not give an answer to the police. When the trunk was searched, 35 packets of cannabis were found. On asking, he said he was an RPF. Two fake identity cards of RPF have also been found from him.

An initial investigation revealed that Rohit is a member of an interstate gang who smuggles marijuana in Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi NCR. It was brought from Visakhapatnam and was to be supplied to Delhi.

The accused used to work as a train attendant in 2018. During this time he came in contact with the drug smugglers and since then he has been involved in the drug smuggling business. After interrogating Rohit, the police have started looking for his accomplices.