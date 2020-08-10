हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Police

Delhi Police head constable Wazir Singh dies after speeding car rams into patrol vehicle

Delhi Police head constable Wazir Singh died in a road accident on Sunday night (August 9) after a high speed Honda City car hit the Delhi Police car at around 1.30 pm. The accident took place near Khalsa College, University of Delhi 

Delhi Police head constable Wazir Singh dies after speeding car rams into patrol vehicle

New Delhi: Delhi Police head constable Wazir Singh died in a road accident on Sunday night (August 9) after after a speeding car collided with Delhi Police's patrol vehicle at around 1:30 AM. The accident took place near Khalsa College, University of Delhi.

The Delhi police vehicle got overturned after the car hit and the head constable got trapped inside the car. He was taken out of the car after several efforts.

Wazir Singh was immediately rushed to the trauma center where he was declared dead. Another constable named Amit was also injured in this accident.

Accused Honda City driver Tushar has been arrested by the Delhi police. According to the initial investigation, Tushar was intoxicated. Meanwhile, the police has registered a case against him.

Delhi PoliceDelhi Police head constable deadRoad accident
