Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of Republic Day Parade rehearsal, check routes you should avoid

New Delhi: Ahead of Republic Day Parade rehearsal, the Delhi Police on Saturday (January 15, 2022) issued a traffic advisory for Delhiites.

As per the advisory, the traffic restrictions will be imposed at Rajpath-Rafi Marg, Rajpath-Janpath, Rajpath-Man Singh Road and Rajpath-C-Hexagon from 9 am to 12 pm between January 17 and January 21.

The Vijay Chowk to India Gate route will remain closed for traffic.

Elaborate traffic arrangements have been put in place for #RepublicDay2022 Parade Rehearsals from 17-21 Jan. @dtptraffic is committed to ensure smooth flow of vehicular movement. #DelhiPolice urges you to follow Traffic Advisory and latest updates.#DelhiPoliceUpdates@CPDelhi pic.twitter.com/vBHuanqUfp — #DelhiPolice (@DelhiPolice) January 15, 2022

Meanwhile, according to officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the route of the parade will be shorter similar to last year.

"The marching contingent will end at the India Gate C-Hexagon instead of Red Fort. The Rajpath that has been redeveloped under Central Vista has been opened between Vijay Chowk and India Gate for rehearsal of contingent participating in Republic Day Parade 2022," an official has told ANI.

Citing the reports of the ongoing third wave of Covid-19 touching its peak during the Republic Day celebrations in the country, the official said that the seating arrangements could further be reduced as against 25,000 visitors allowed in the parade despite the seating capacity of 1 lakh spectators.

This is noteworthy that Republic Day is celebrated in India every year on January 26 to commemorate the day the Constitution of the nation came into effect.