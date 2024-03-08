NewsIndia
DELHI POLICE

Delhi Police Officer Caught On Camera Hitting, Punching People Offering Namaz On Road, Suspended - WATCH

The officer - in charge of a police post in Delhi's Inderlok area - was seen kicking and assaulting a small group of men offering namaz by the side of a busy road.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Mar 08, 2024, 07:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi Police Officer Caught On Camera Hitting, Punching People Offering Namaz On Road, Suspended - WATCH

NEW DELHI: In an extremely shocking and disturbing incident, a  Delhi Police officer was caught on camera hitting and kicking people offering namaz on the road. In a shocking 34-second video the officer - in charge of a police post in Delhi's Inderlok area - was seen kicking and assaulting a small group of men offering namaz by the side of a busy road. The officer has now been suspended and faces disciplinary action, the Delhi Police said.

In the viral video, the officer can be seen trying to disperse a few men praying near a mosque in the neighbourhood. In what seems like a sudden burst of rage, he kicks two men from behind; he even seems to strike the second on his neck. Another video of the incident showed the same cop violently shoving the men who were praying.

"In the incident which happened today, the police post-in-charge - who was seen in the video - has been suspended with immediate effect. Necessary disciplinary action is also being taken," MK Meena, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Delhi North), was quoted by news agency PTI.

 

 

In the videos, the suspended policeman also gets into a fight with bystanders and is assaulted himself. Angry protesters later blocked the road to demand action against the cop. Reports indicate the men were praying outside because the mosque was filled. Security has been stepped up in the area to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, the Delhi unit of the Congress has slammed the police over the "shameful" incident.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Did PM Modi bring 'misguided' Kashmir back on track?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is 'Jatayu' who is raising China's worries in sea?
DNA Video
DNA: What is purpose of madrasas on India Nepal border?
DNA Video
DNA: How much does it cost to educate a child in India?
DNA Video
DNA: How To Identify Fake Medicines?
DNA Video
A Raja Controversy: DNA test of anti-Hindu statements of DMK leader A Raja
DNA Video
DNA: What's happening in Haiti?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Guarantee of abortion' in France...right or wrong?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the inhumanity of Blue Sapphire Mall
DNA Video
DNA: How dangerous is obesity?