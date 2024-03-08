Delhi Police Officer Caught On Camera Hitting, Punching People Offering Namaz On Road, Suspended - WATCH

NEW DELHI: In an extremely shocking and disturbing incident, a Delhi Police officer was caught on camera hitting and kicking people offering namaz on the road. In a shocking 34-second video the officer - in charge of a police post in Delhi's Inderlok area - was seen kicking and assaulting a small group of men offering namaz by the side of a busy road. The officer has now been suspended and faces disciplinary action, the Delhi Police said.

In the viral video, the officer can be seen trying to disperse a few men praying near a mosque in the neighbourhood. In what seems like a sudden burst of rage, he kicks two men from behind; he even seems to strike the second on his neck. Another video of the incident showed the same cop violently shoving the men who were praying.

"In the incident which happened today, the police post-in-charge - who was seen in the video - has been suspended with immediate effect. Necessary disciplinary action is also being taken," MK Meena, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Delhi North), was quoted by news agency PTI.

On a Delhi Police personnel seen hitting people offering namaz on the road, Police officials say, "In the incident at Indelork today, the Police Post Incharge, who was seen in the video has been suspended with immediate effect. Necessary disciplinary action is also taken." — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024

In the videos, the suspended policeman also gets into a fight with bystanders and is assaulted himself. Angry protesters later blocked the road to demand action against the cop. Reports indicate the men were praying outside because the mosque was filled. Security has been stepped up in the area to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, the Delhi unit of the Congress has slammed the police over the "shameful" incident.