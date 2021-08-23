हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bhalswa landfill. Bhalswa landfill collapse

Delhi: Portion of Bhalswa landfill collapses, several shanties damaged

Some shanties got damaged after a portion of Bhalswa landfill in northwest Delhi collapsed. The incident took place around 7:30 in the morning. 

Delhi: Portion of Bhalswa landfill collapses, several shanties damaged
Representational picture

New Delhi: Some shanties were damaged after a portion of the Bhalswa landfill in northwest Delhi collapsed on Monday morning, officials said.

According to the police, the incident took place around 7.30 am.

The police said a portion of the landfill collapsed and fell on the road near the shanties. The shanties suffered minor damages and no one is feared trapped.

JCB machines have been called to clear the road, they said, adding further details are awaited.

 

