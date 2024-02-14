trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2721201
FARMERS' PROTEST

Delhi-Punjab Farmers Protest: BKU Ugrahan To Block Railway Tracks Tomorrow, Announces Farmer Leaders

The Bharatiya Kisan Union Ugrahan has announced to block railway tracks from 12 pm to 4 pm tomorrow.

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Ugrahan on Wednesday announced to block railway tracks tomorrow from 12 noon to 4 PM. The decision comes as a display of solidarity with the farmers currently en route to Delhi as part of ongoing protests.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh resumed their agitation, calling for a law ensuring a minimum support price (MSP) for all crops, among other demands. As the farmers continued their protest against the Centre on Wednesday, police utilized multiple tear gas shells to disperse farmers trying to breach the police barricade at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu borders. Drones were additionally deployed to release tear gas shells on the assembled crowd, resulting in the detention of several farmers at the border.

Meanwhile, heavy security deployment and barricades, coupled with protesting farmers, continue to cause significant traffic congestion in the national capital. Commuters are facing difficulties as traffic jams slow movement at DND, with long queues of vehicles seen at Kalindi Kunj and Gazipur border.

