हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

With 118 deaths Delhi records second highest COVID-19 fatalities, toll mounts to 8159

Delhi recorded the second highest death toll with 118 people succumbing to the COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours.

With 118 deaths Delhi records second highest COVID-19 fatalities, toll mounts to 8159
File photo

New Delhi: As the number of coronavirus cases is on the rise in Delhi, the national capital recorded the second highest death toll in the past 24 hours on Saturday (November 21, 2020). 

According to health bulletin released by Delhi, at least 118 people have succumbed to the COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours. The highest single-day death toll is 131.

As many as 6608 new cases of coronavirus has been registered in Delhi in the past day. Delhi's total tally of COVID-19 cases is at 5,17,238 which includes 4,68,143 cured cases and 8,159 fatalities.

Read: Trains to Mumbai likely to be suspended amid spurt in COVID-19 cases in Delhi? Here's what Centre says

Delhi coronavirus cases in last 7 days

November 20-6608
November 19-7546
November 18-7486
November 17-6396
November 16-3797
November 15-3235
November 14-7340

Delhi COVID-19 deaths in last 7 days

November 20-118 (2nd highest)
November 19-98
November 18-131 (most)
November 17-99
November 16-99
November 15-95
November 14-96

The total number of tests conducted is 62425 taking the positivity rate to 10.59% while the death rate rose upto 1.58% (based on the last 10 days).

Live TV

Meanwhile, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government on Thursday had decided to increase the number of RT-PCR tests conducted daily from around 18,000 to 27,000. 

The CM said that arrangements being made for over 1,400 ICU beds, including 663 in Delhi govt hospitals and 750 at Centre-run facilities.

Whereas the fine for not wearing masks has been raised from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000. Kejriwal also, appealed to all political parties, social organisations to distribute masks at public places in Delhi.

(With inputs from Varun Bhasin)

Tags:
Coronaviruscoronavirus delhiCOVID-19
Next
Story

Second phase of Malabar exercise concludes in Arabian sea
  • 90,04,365Confirmed
  • 1,32,162Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M59S

DNA: List of world's worst passwords released