With 118 deaths Delhi records second highest COVID-19 fatalities, toll mounts to 8159

New Delhi: As the number of coronavirus cases is on the rise in Delhi, the national capital recorded the second highest death toll in the past 24 hours on Saturday (November 21, 2020).

According to health bulletin released by Delhi, at least 118 people have succumbed to the COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours. The highest single-day death toll is 131.

As many as 6608 new cases of coronavirus has been registered in Delhi in the past day. Delhi's total tally of COVID-19 cases is at 5,17,238 which includes 4,68,143 cured cases and 8,159 fatalities.

Delhi coronavirus cases in last 7 days

November 20-6608

November 19-7546

November 18-7486

November 17-6396

November 16-3797

November 15-3235

November 14-7340

Delhi COVID-19 deaths in last 7 days

November 20-118 (2nd highest)

November 19-98

November 18-131 (most)

November 17-99

November 16-99

November 15-95

November 14-96

The total number of tests conducted is 62425 taking the positivity rate to 10.59% while the death rate rose upto 1.58% (based on the last 10 days).

Meanwhile, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government on Thursday had decided to increase the number of RT-PCR tests conducted daily from around 18,000 to 27,000.

The CM said that arrangements being made for over 1,400 ICU beds, including 663 in Delhi govt hospitals and 750 at Centre-run facilities.

Whereas the fine for not wearing masks has been raised from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000. Kejriwal also, appealed to all political parties, social organisations to distribute masks at public places in Delhi.

(With inputs from Varun Bhasin)