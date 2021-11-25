Delhi’s air quality slips to ‘very poor’ category, AQI at 330 today

New Delhi: Delhi’s air quality again slipped to ‘very poor' category on Thursday (November 25) after witnessing marginal improvement a day before. According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 330 (overall) in the 'very poor' category.

Delhi had been reporting 'very poor' air quality for 10 consecutive days, with a breather on Wednesday when the national capital’s AQI was recorded at 280 in the 'poor' category.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 330 (overall) in the 'Very Poor' category, as per SAFAR-India pic.twitter.com/IYsCHVr3iN — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2021

As per the SAFAR, the PM 10 levels were recorded at 58 in the `satisfactory` category and PM 2.5 levels were recorded at 38 in the `satisfactory` category on Wednesday. While for the National Capital Region (NCR) region, the pollution levels fluctuated between "very poor" and "poor".

Notedly, an AQI between zero and 50 falls under `good`, 51 and 100 `satisfactory`, 101 and 200 `moderate`, 201 and 300 `poor`, 301 and 400 `very poor`, and 401 and 500 `severe` categories.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Wednesday allowed the resumption of physical classes in schools, colleges and other educational institutions and reopen government offices from November 29 in view of "improving" air quality. Moreover, only CNG and electric vehicles, barring those engaged in essential services, will be allowed to enter Delhi from November 27.

The ban on the entry of vehicles operating on other fuels will remain till December 3.

(With agency inputs)

