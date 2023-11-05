Delhi School Holidays: Primary Classes Shut Till November 10 Due To Severe Air Pollution

Delhi Education Minister Atishi today said that the primary schools in the city will be closed till November 10 due to severe air pollution. She also said that classes from 6-12 may switch to online classes in view of the situation. Earlier on Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has declared a holiday for all government and private primary schools till November 5 after the pollution levels plunged into the 'Severe' category.

"As pollution levels continue to remain high, primary schools in Delhi will stay closed till 10th November. For grades 6-12, schools are being given the option of shifting to online classes," Atishi said in a post on X.

On Sunday, the air quality in Delhi persisted in the 'Severe' category for the fourth consecutive day. The Air Quality Index (AQI) exhibited a slight improvement, with a recorded value of 410, compared to 504 on the preceding Saturday, as reported by the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India). According to SAFAR-India's data, the air quality in the Lodhi Road area measured at 385 (Very Poor), while the Delhi University area registered an AQI of 456 (Severe).

A similar situation was recorded in Noida, as air quality plunged to the 'severe' category with AQI at 466, as per SAFAR-India. Gurugram recorded an AQI of 392, keeping the air quality under the 'Very Poor' category.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has written to Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, requesting him to ban the entry of vehicles non-compliant with BS-VI norms into Delhi from neighbouring states in Delhi-NCR. He also requested an emergency meeting of neighbouring states' environment ministers.