New Delhi: Amid a rise in coronavirus infections in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will meet on Wednesday (April 20, 2022) to discuss the prevailing situation.

The authority is likely to take a call on reimposing the fine for not wearing face masks at public places, as per PTI reports. DDMA meeting comes as Delhi is witnessing an uptick in Covid-19 cases.

The DDMA meet will be chaired by the Delhi Lt Governor today at 11 am, and is likely to hold discussions on hybrid mode of education-- online and offline classes -- for schools.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Delhi recorded 632 fresh cases of Covid-19, however, the number of hospitalisations are very low and deaths due to Covid are negligible.

The DDMA may reconsider its earlier decision to lift the fine on not wearing face masks in public places as a lot of people have stopped using them despite the increase in infections. The health department of the Delhi government, in an order on April 2, had said that fines will not be imposed for not wearing face masks in public places.

However, with a rise in number of cases, experts have suggested that wearing of face masks be strictly enforced to prevent spread of the virus.

"Imposition of fine for strict enforcement of face mask use is highly likely as neighbouring towns including Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurgaon have done so in view of rising cases," said a senior government officer.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said on Monday that the Covid situation was not alarming in Delhi although cases were rising. The number of hospitalisations were low and the government was keeping watch on the situation, he had said.

Meanwhile, the Centre has written to five states, including Delhi, with higher contributions to the country`s Covid-19 caseload and a higher positivity rate. The Union Health Ministry has advised all states to continue monitoring the spread of infection and undertake the required steps for prompt and effective management of Covid-19.

It has advised the states to continue the five-fold strategy of "test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour", with particular emphasis on wearing masks in crowded places.

(With agency inputs)

