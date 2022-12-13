topStoriesenglish
Delhi Shocker! Girl kidnapped from Bihar's Vaishali raped for a month

As per the statement of the victim, the accused repeatedly gang-raped her for one month in Delhi and then took her back to Vaishali and released her near her village.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 10:38 PM IST|Source: IANS

Delhi Shocker! Girl kidnapped from Bihar's Vaishali raped for a month

Patna: A girl from Bihar`s Vaishali district was kidnapped, taken to Delhi and gang-raped by five persons for one month, a police official said on Tuesday. The victim, a resident of a village coming under the Mahnar police station, was kidnapped by five persons when she was on the way to Jandaha market in the second week of November. The accused persons saw her walking alone, and forcibly dragged inside a truck. They took her to Delhi and held captive for one month.



"We have registered an FIR on the statementsof the victim and her parents against five persons. Raids are on to nab them. We have conducted medical examination of the victim which confirms rape," said an official of Mahnar police station. The case was transferred to the women police station of the district.

