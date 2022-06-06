New Delhi: The ongoing heatwave spell tightened its grip on parts of Delhi on Sunday (June 5, 2022), prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a "yellow" alert, warning of heatwave conditions, at isolated places in Delhi on Monday (June 6, 2022). The mercury in the national capital breached the 45-degree Celsius mark in six localities yesterday. The mercury jumped to 47.3 degrees, seven notches above normal, at Mungeshpur, making it the hottest place in the capital.

At the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station, the maximum temperature settled at 44.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday as against 43.9 degrees Celsius on Saturday and 42.9 degrees Celsius on Friday.

Additionally, Sports Complex, Pitampura, Najafgarh, Jafarpur and Ridge recorded a high of 46.6 degrees Celsius, 46.2 degrees Celsius, 46.3 degrees Celsius, 45.1 degrees Celsius and 45.7 degrees Celsius respectively.

Pre-monsoon activity likely from June 10

Meanwhile, Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (climate change and meteorology), Skymet Weather informed that Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, north Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh may see pre-monsoon activity on and off from June 10. He also said that the maximum temperature in the capital may drop to 40-41 degrees Celsius by Saturday.

"The monsoon will cover eastern India by June 15, which will intensify pre-monsoon activity in northwest India," he said.

What is a heatwave, how is it declared?

According to IMD, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is by more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.

Based on the absolute recorded temperatures, a heatwave is declared when an area logs a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius. A severe heatwave is declared if the maximum temperature crosses the 47-degree Celsius mark.

(With agency inputs)