Delhi to implement strict lane rules for Buses, Goods Carriers from April 1; violation to attract punishments - Details here

New Delhi: The Delhi Transport Department informed that from April 1, buses and goods carriers in the territory will use designated lanes. The announcement was made by Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot today in the Delhi Assembly.

According to the announcement, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in the national capital will soon begin an intensive enforcement drive for bus drivers and goods carriage vehicles to assure that they adhere to strict lane discipline rules.

"If a bus driver doesn`t drive in the bus lane, he will be penalised with Rs 10,000 for a first-time offence," said Kailash Gahlot.

"For the second time offence, a case for dangerous driving will be registered against the bus driver," he added.

The transport minister also announced punishments for the third and fourth attempts of rash driving by the bus driver.

He said, "the driving license of the offender will be cancelled if the law is broken for the third time, while the fourth violation could result in the revoking of the permit of the private bus."

Additionally, Delhi’s Transport Department will issue a WhatsApp number to take strict actions against the violators. Any individual will be able to submit a video if they see a bus driver violating rules and the government will take action considering it as evidence.

The targeted corridors selected by the Delhi’s Transport Department are the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road stretch from Anuvrat Marg T-point to Pul Prahladpur T-point, Ashram Chowk to Badarpur Border, Janakpuri to Madhuban Chowk, Moti Nagar to Dwarka Mor, Britannia Chowk to Dhaula Quan, Kashmere Gate ISBT to Apsra Border, Signature Bridge-Bhopura Border, Jahangirpuri Metro Station-Kashmere Gate ISBT and ITO-Ambedkar Nagar among others.

