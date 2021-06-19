Delhi to receive light to moderate showers over weekend, predicts IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that Delhi is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall and thunder during the weekend.

The head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, Kuldeep Srivastava, revealed this prediction as the national capital awaits the arrival of the monsoon.

“Pre-monsoon showers are likely over the weekend, with rain and thunder likely to cover the entire city. Light rains will start from Saturday, and will intensify by Sunday,” said Kuldeep Srivastava.

He also added that the Delhiites will have to wait a little longer for the official arrival of the South-west monsoon.

The maximum temperature in the national capital is likely to be around 36 degrees Celsius on Saturday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“The relative humidity in the morning in Delhi was recorded at 69 percent. The minimum temperature settled at 30 degrees Celsius, while it was 25.1 degrees Celsius on Friday,” the IMD said.

Additionally, last week the Met department had said that monsoon is expected to arrive in the national capital by June 15, however, now the IMD officials have retracted the forecast and said that the onset of monsoon had slowed down and is likely to take at least another week before it covers the Capital.

