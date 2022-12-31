Delhi to shiver on New Year 2023! IMD predicts dense fog, cold waves on THESE days

New Delhi: Icy winds from the Himalayas will bring the minimum temperature down by three to five degrees Celsius in the plains of northwest India, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD). According to IMD during January 1 to January 5 dense fog will engulf the national capital Delhi, Punjab and Haryana and some pockets of Uttar Pradesh.

"Gradual fall of minimum temperature by 3-5 degrees Celsius likely over plains of North West India next 2 days and thereafter no change," state IMD in its weather bulletin.

With the western disturbance retreating by Saturday (December 31), cold wave and cold day conditions are predicted to wallop parts of Delhi in early January, meteorologists said.

Reduction in Dense Fog & cold day conditions over northwest India during next 48 hours.



A fresh spell of dense fog and cold wave likely to commence over northwest India from 31st December, 2022.

The mercury will drop to eight degrees Celsius on Saturday and further to four degrees Celsius by Monday (January 2). Dense fog and cold wave conditions are predicted in parts of Delhi from January 1 to 5, according to the IMD.

Apart from Delhi, Dense fog and cold wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh

A cold day is when the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 10 degrees Celsius below normal and the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal. A severe cold day is when the maximum is 6.5 degrees Celsius or more below the normal.

According to the IMD, 'very dense' fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 metres is 'dense', 201 and 500 metres 'moderate', and 501 and 1,000 metres 'shallow'.

In the plains, the meteorological office declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to four degrees Celsius or when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches below the normal.

A severe cold wave is when the minimum temperature dips to two degrees Celsius or the departure from the normal is more than 6.4 degrees Celsius.