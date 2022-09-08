New Delhi: Ahead of the opening of the new Central Vista Avenue by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (September 8, 2022), Delhi Traffic Police has put up traffic restrictions in place in parts of central Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating Central Vista Avenue today in the national capital. The avenue that will be open to the masses on September 8 stretches from Vijay Chowk to India Gate.

Delhi Police informed that elaborate arrangements have been made in order to facilitate the safety of pedestrians, including children, and to ensure smooth movement of traffic in the New Delhi district.

India Gate Circle, also known as C-Hexagon, will be out of bounds for vehicular as well as general pedestrian movement from 6 PM to 9 PM today.

Check Delhi traffic police advisory for Central Delhi here:

The inauguration of Central Vista under #AmritMahotsav on Sept 08, 2022 shall witness huge participation particularly by children who would enjoy and witness the grand event. Delhi Traffic Police has made special arrangements for the convenience of public.

- Traffic movement will be diverted from roads such as -- Tilak Marg (From C-Hexagon to Bhagwan Dass Road Crossing), Purana Quila Road (From C-Hexagon to Mathura Road), Shershah Road (from C-Hexagon to Mathura Road).

- Traffic movement will be diverted from Dr Zakir Hussain Marg (From C-Hexagon to Subramanian Bharti Marg Crossing) from 6 pm to 9 pm.

- Traffic movement will be diverted from Pandara Road (from C-Hexagon to Subramanian Bharti Marg Crossing), Shahjahan Road (from C-Hexagon to Q-point), Akbar Road (from C-Hexagon to RoundAbout Mansingh Road), Ashoka Road (from C-Hexagon to R/A Jaswant Singh Road) from 6 pm to 9 pm.

- Traffic movement will be diverted from K.G Marg (from C-Hexagon to Madhav Rao Scindia Marg Crossing), Copernicus Marg (from C-Hexagon to Madhav Rao Scindia Marg Crossing) from 6 pm to 9 pm, the advisory added.

According to the traffic advisory, commuters using two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers are requested to plan their journey in advance accordingly and avoid roads such as W-Point, Mathura Road, Ashoka Road, Q-Point, Prithvi Raj Road, Akbar Road, Subramanian Bharti Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Rajesh Pilot Marg.

Similarly, roundabout Windsor Place, roundabout Claridge Hotel, Man Singh Road, roundabout MLNP, Janpath, Firoz Shah Road, roundabout Mandi House and Sikandra Road as these points and junctions are expected to witness a heavy volume of traffic.

Park and ride facility near C-Hexagon

Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) and other public transport authorities are also requested to plan the movement of their fleet vehicles in advance and avoid the above-mentioned roads for the convenience of the general public.

DTC has also been requested to organise a 'Park & Ride' facility. The four pick-up points having parking facilities are Bhairon Road, Rajghat, Connaught Place, and JLN Stadium.

“The electric buses of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will be used for the park and ride facility for the public. As of now, six such buses have been approved. The number of buses will increase,” added the DCP.

Diversion for buses

Diversion for buses will start at Moti Bagh Crossing on Ring Road, Bhikaji Cama Crossing on Ring Road, South foot of Lodhi Flyover, ITO, IP Flyover-Vikas Marg, Ring Road-Yamuna Bazar, Tis Hazari-R/A Mori Gate Junction, Panchkuian Road (Dayal Chowk), AIIMS Flyover, SBM-Mathura Road, Neela Gumbad, Ashram Chowk, NH-24-Ring Road, Ring Road-ISBT, ISBT- 'T' Point, Dhaula Kuan from 6 pm and will remain in force till 9 pm.

Apart from making special traffic arrangements, the traffic police have been told that all central government offices located in New Delhi district will be closed post lunch on September 8 and non-essential staffers in ministries and government departments have been asked to work from home.

(With agency inputs)