Delhi Traffic police issues alert, shuts down borders due to ongoing farmers' protests

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police had announced that many borders in Delhi were closed for traffic on Monday (April 19) due to protests held by the Kisan Andolan.

The traffic police of the capital has issued an alert on their official Twitter account on Monday morning.

According to the alert, Ghazipur border (from Ghaziabad towards Delhi), Singhu Border, Mungeshpur (Mungeshpur Border), Harewali Border and Tikri Border were closed.

The Delhi Traffic Police had to take this because of the farmers' protests over the three farm laws passed by the government.

The Delhi Traffic Police said in an alert, “Due to protest of Kisan Andolan, Service road of National Highway No. 24 both side at U.P Gate and N. H. 24 , N. H 9 from U.P. towards Delhi are closed at U.P. Gate Ghazipur Border. ONLY National Highway no. N.H. 9 AND N.H 24 from Delhi.”

“Towards Ghaziabad upper side carriageway open. Diversion is being continue to facilitate the motorist. Commuters can take the following routes. Traffic coming from Ghaziabad side via 1.Nala road, 2.Upper canal and 3.Hindon canal also.”

The traffic alert also mentioned the routes towards Ghaziabad that would be kept open for the day.

