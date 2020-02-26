Delhi violence death toll rises to 27, PM Narendra Modi, NSA Ajit Doval appeal for peace

New Delhi: The death toll in the Delhi violence reached up to 27 on Wednesday (February 26, 2020) and nearly 200 people were left injured. The situation remained under control on fourth-day as no incidence of violence was reported from any riot-hit areas.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval visited several riot-hit areas in North East Delhi to take stock of situation. He also met with locals during his visit and appealed to the people to have confidence in law enforcement agencies and remarked that police is on high alert and is doing its job. He said the situation "is under control and people are satisfied."

"My message is that everyone who loves their country also loves their society and their neighbour. Everyone should live with love and harmony with others. People should try to resolve each other's problems and not increase them," said Doval.

Prior to his visit Doval also had a meeting with Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Mandeep Singh Randhawa, newly appointed special CP SN Shrivastava, Special CP (Law and Order) Satish Golcha and DCP of northeast Delhi Ved Prakash Arya to take stock of the situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the people of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood and said that peace and harmony are central to our ethos and it is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest.

PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, ''Had an extensive review on the situation prevailing in various parts of Delhi. Police and other agencies are working on the ground to ensure peace and normalcy.''

Had an extensive review on the situation prevailing in various parts of Delhi. Police and other agencies are working on the ground to ensure peace and normalcy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2020

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also visited the violence-hit northeast Delhi and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the people who have died in the communal violence over the amended citizenship law.

Kejriwal asserted that the situation was worsened because there was police deployment was less on the ground. He further blamed 'anti-social, political and outsider elements' behind the violence which erupted in several parts of Delhi, on Sunday.

Speaking in the Delhi assembly, Kejriwal said that his government would give a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of Head Constable Ratan Lal who was killed in the violence. "I want to assure the family of Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal Ji that we will take care of them. We will give a compensation of Rs 1 crore and a job to a member of his family," he said.

Ratan Lal sustained gunshot injury while he was out in the field to control the violence in Delhi`s Gokalpuri on Monday (February 24, 2020).

Meanwhile, Delhi Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik assured that normalcy has returned to a large extent in North-East Delhi, on Monday. Patnaik said, ''Normalcy has returned in North-East district to a large extent. Senior officers are on rounds, extra forces have been given and a lot of confidence-building measures are being taken. Things are being brought back to normal.''

Two telephone numbers - 22829334 and 2282935 - have also been activated to help the people of Delhi. The numbers will remain operational for 24 hours.

In the violence that erupted in several areas of North East Delhi on Sunday after pro and anti-CAA groups clashed, several bullets were fired from both sides which claimed many lives, including that of a Delhi Police head constable. Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar are among the areas mainly affected by the riots.