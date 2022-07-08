New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Delhi is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with light rain on Friday (July 8, 2022). According to the weather department, the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 40 degrees Celsius in the national capital. The minimum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, was recorded three notches above normal at 29.2 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity at 8:30 am was 69 per cent.

The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for the national capital, predicting rain or thundershowers for the next few days.

Delhi to receive rainfall over weekend

Delhi is likely to encounter isolated/scattered rainfall activity with isolated thunderstorm/lightning today and increase hereafter becoming fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity during the next two days.

"Isolated/scattered rainfall activity with isolated thunderstorm/lightning very likely over East Uttar Pradesh during next 5 days and over West Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi and Rajasthan on 08th and increase thereafter becoming fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity likely over the region during 09th-10th July, 2022," the IMD report said.

Delhi’s air quality

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was in the satisfactory range around 8.05 am, data from the SAFAR showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

