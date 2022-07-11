New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a humid morning on Monday (July 11, 2022) with the minimum temperature settling at 27.1 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 35 degrees Celsius today. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 75 per cent. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the possibility of light rain or drizzle for the day, however, for the past few days the weather department has been struggling to make accurate predictions for rainfall in the national capital.

The monsoon embraced Delhi in an impressive manner on June 30 but rains have repeatedly given the capital a miss since then.

String of wayward forecasts by IMD leave Delhiites puzzled

Earlier, the IMD on July 4 issued a yellow alert for July 5 and an orange alert for July 6, which was later shifted to July 7. The weather department later predicted “fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity” over west Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan on July 9 and July 10, and issued a yellow alert, warning of moderate rainfall in the capital on Sunday. But Delhi didn’t get rain on any of these days.

Delhi’s air quality

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the satisfactory category as the air quality index (AQI) read 86 at 8.05 am. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

