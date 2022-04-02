'Freshness guaranteed': Fish on a platter comes alive, bites guest's chopsticks in viral video - WATCH

New Delhi: The Lala land of the Internet is undoubtedly an amazing place to be but sometimes it can throw content that leaves you baffled and thinking about how to react becomes a task.

In one such similar incident, a video that has gone viral on social media shows something that can trouble your mind. The video shows a fish, served on a man’s platter getting alive and biting his chopsticks.

Yes, you read it right, a raw fish served at a restaurant came alive and chopped off the person’s chopsticks.

Before much ado, watch the video here!!

The video, which is presumably old and has recently resurfaced, shows like a regular fish served on a plate along with a slice of lemon, glass noodles and some veggies, however the twist comes when seconds later, the fish not only comes alive but opens up its mouth as a chopstick approached it.

Soon, the fish was seen biting back at the chopstick.

The clip, which was posted on Instagram by a user named TAKAHIRO, received over 17,000 likes so far and 7.8 million views.

The video’s comment section is also full with expected yet funny reactions. Catch some here!

“Freshness guaranteed,” wrote one user trolling the restaurant.

“New corona variant coming soon,” wrote another in reference to Covid-19 pandemic.

One user commented “Excuuuuuuse me” while another said “Why are we eating this anyway!?”

“Ohhh hell to tha naw, that’s the kind of meal that bites back. Ain’t no way I’d touch it,” wrote another funny Insta user.

