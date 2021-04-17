Despite a year to prepare, Centre caught off-guard: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi as second wave of COVID-19 hits country

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday (April 17) slammed the central government for its "gross unpreparedness" and "adhocism" in tackling the COVID-19 crisis. Chairing a meet of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), Gandhi said that despite a year to prepare, Centre is caught off guard as the second wave of coronavirus hit.

“I held detailed discussion with CMs of States ruled by Congress and where Congress is in alliance government, to take stock of the situation there. What transpired was, gross unpreparedness and avoidable adhocism on part of Modi govt in foreseeing and managing COVID crisis,” the Congress supremo was quoted as saying by ANI.

Discussing ways of dealing with the coronavirus crisis, Gandhi demanded that the government should reduce the immunization age to 25 years from the current 45 years.

Gandhi also accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre of "thundering silence" on requests of states ruled by the Congress and opposition parties, while giving preferential treatment to others.

In the CWC meet attended by former party chief Rahul Gandhi, general secretaries, other permanent invitees and state in-charges of the party, the Congress chief stated that COVID-19 pandemic is a national challenge that should be kept above party politics.

"We have extended our hands of cooperation right from February-March, 2020. We cannot, however, lose sight of the fact that the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the country with fury. Despite a year to prepare, we have, regrettably, been caught off guard again," Gandhi was quoted as saying by PTI.

Hitting back at the Union Ministers, Gandhi said that instead of paying heed to the suggestions by the opposition, the Centre is busy attacking them for giving those suggestions. “This convoluted 'me versus you' debate is childish and totally unnecessary," Gandhi stated.

Taking on these challenging times as Indians rather than as political opponents will be true 'Rajadharma', she added.

(With inputs from agencies)

