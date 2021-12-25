Despite Omicron threat, 58% Indians still plan to travel in next 3 months, says new survey

New Delhi: Even though the Christmas and New Year celebrations have been marred across the world due to the mounting wave of COVID-19 infections driven by the Omicron variant, 58% Indians still have plans to travel in the next three months.

According to a survey by LocalCircles, of the 58% of citizens who are planning to travel during December to March, as many as 18% have already made their bookings.

The survey, conducted across 320 districts of the country, received over 19,500 responses, of which, 66% of respondents were men while 34% of respondents were women. 45% of respondents were from tier 1, 28% from tier 2, and 27% respondents were from tier 3, 4 and rural districts.

The first question in the survey sought to know about their current plan to travel in the next three months. In response, 18% of citizens said they “have plans and have booked tickets, stay”, 15% “have plans to travel during these 3 months but have not booked tickets and stay yet”, 22% “have plans to travel during these 3 months but have not booked tickets and stay yet and will only decide close to travel date”. There were also 32% of citizens who “have no plans to travel during these 3 months”, and 10% are undecided or couldn’t say.

This question in the survey received 9,890 responses.

Most people likely to visit family, friends; undertake other miscellaneous travel

The next question in the survey asked citizens the kinds of personal travel they plan to undertake in the next 90 days. In response, 11% of citizens said “holiday destination”, 29% said “visit family and friends” and 29% are planning “other travel”.

The findings of the survey indicate that of those who plan to travel in the next three months, the highest number are likely to visit family/friends and undertake other miscellaneous travel or non-holiday destination travel. This question in the survey received 9,851 responses.

When responses given by citizens are aggregated on the basis of types of personal travel, as some plan to undertake multiple types of travel, it was found out that 49% plan to “visit family and friends”, 45% will visit a “holiday destination”, and 21% will undertake “other kinds of travel” like religious travel, pending works, etc.

Over 350 Omicron cases in India

Meanwhile, Omicron, the new SARS-CoV-2 variant (B.1.1.529), has greatly risen in the last few weeks across the globe. Since being identified on November 24 in South Africa, the new COVID-19 variant has so far been detected in almost 100 countries worldwide. It has also infected over 350 people in India.

Live TV