‘Development primary issue in election campaigns because of BJP’: PM Narendra Modi at Botad Rally

New Delhi: Addressing a rally in Gujarat’s Botad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, November 20, 2022, took a staunch attack on the opposition parties, saying that BJP has compelled all other parties in the country to talk about development as the primary aim during elections. PM Modi is on a three-day visit, from November 20-22, to poll-bound Gujarat to put his final foot before the commencement of Assembly elections during the first week of December.

Addressing a poll rally in Botad town in the Saurashtra region of poll-bound Gujarat, the prime minister appealed to voters to reject those who always defame the state.

"Earlier, allegations about scams used to be the main issue during elections. But, after BJP's rise in Gujarat, the main issue has become development instead of scams. We compelled all other political parties in the country to talk about development during polls," he said.

On the occasion, the prime minister promised youths that the entire belt covering Botad, Dholera and Bhavnagar will soon become Gujarat's "most happening industrial belt where even aeroplanes will be manufactured".

He said the upcoming Assembly elections, scheduled to be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, will decide Gujarat's path for the next 25 years and not for just five years.