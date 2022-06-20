NewsIndia
DHSE Kerala Class 12th Result 2022: BIG Update! Kerala Plus two results to be declared on THIS date at keralaresult.nic.in- Check details

DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Result 2022: The sources in the state education ministry have confirmed that DHSE Kerala results 2022 will be announced tomorrow on June 21.

Kerala plus two Results 2022: Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) was expected to the Kerala +2 or class 12th board Results 2022 today, June 20, 2022. However, the sources in the state education ministry have confirmed that Kerala +2 results 2022 will be announced tomorrow on June 21. Once announced, students who have appeared for Kerala DHSE Plus 2 can check their results at keralaresults.nic.in. The Kerala Plus Two Results will be announced via a press conference by Education Minister V Sivankutty at 11 am on June 21. After the official address, the Kerala 12th board result 2022 will be declared on the official websites. Results of all the streams – commerce, science, technical, and humanities will be declared at the same time. 

Kerala Plus Two Results 2022: Here how to check your class 12th result 

Once announced, students can check their Kerala Class 12th result 2022 following the steps given below

Visit the official website at keralaresults.nic.in

On the homepage look for the result link

Enter your log in details

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Kerala DHSE 12th results 2022: Stay Tuned To Zee News for Latest And LIVE updates

The Kerala DHSE exams were held at various exam centers across the state from March 30 to April 22, 2022. Kerala DHSE examinations plus 2 practical tests, was held throughout the state from February 21 to March 15, 2022. Nearly 4 lakh students have reportedly appeared in the Kerala DHSE Plus 2 examinations this year. The examinations were conducted this year from March 30 to April 22, 2022. Last year, V Sivankutty, the State Education Minister, held a press conference to announce the plus two results for the academic session 2020-2021. The DHSE plus 2 results were released on July 28, 2021.

