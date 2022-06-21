Kerala plus two Results 2022: Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) is scheduled to declare the Kerala 12th board Results 2022 today, June 21, 2022. The Class 12 DHSE result 2022 will be announced today at 11 am for around four lakh students. The Kerala Plus Two Results will be announced via a press conference by Education Minister V Sivankutty at 11 am on June 21. After the official address, the Kerala 12th board result 2022 will be declared on the official websites. Results of all the streams – commerce, science, technical, and humanities will be declared at the same time.

DHSE Kerala result 2022 official websites -- keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in will host the Kerala 12th result 2022. Once announced, students who have appeared for Kerala DHSE Plus 2 can check their results at keralaresults.nic.in.

Kerala Plus Two Results 2022: Here's how to check your class 12th result

Once announced, students can check their Kerala Class 12th result 2022 following the steps given below

Visit the official website at keralaresults.nic.in On the homepage look for the result link Enter your log in details Your result will be displayed on the screen Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

The Kerala DHSE exams were held at various exam centers across the state from March 30 to April 22, 2022. Kerala DHSE examinations plus 2 practical tests, was held throughout the state from February 21 to March 15, 2022. Nearly 4 lakh students have reportedly appeared in the Kerala DHSE Plus 2 examinations this year. The examinations were conducted this year from March 30 to April 22, 2022. Last year, V Sivankutty, the State Education Minister, held a press conference to announce the plus two results for the academic session 2020-2021. The DHSE plus 2 results were released on July 28, 2021.

