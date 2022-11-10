'DIE HARD FAN' of PM Modi wanted to become an ENGINEER but life changes after THIS- Read all about Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba HERE

The BJP released its first list on Thursday for the assembly elections to be held in Gujarat. Gujarat BJP in-charge and Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav announced the candidates. Indian star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba has also been given a ticket. She will contest from Jamnagar (North) on a BJP ticket. The special thing is that the BJP has expressed confidence in Rivaba in this seat by cutting the ticket of the sitting MLA Dharmendrasinh Merubha Jadeja, also known as Hakubha Jadeja. Dharmendrasinh defeated the Congress candidate by more than 40 thousand votes in the 2017 elections. This time, the BJP has expressed confidence in Rivaba instead of Dharmendra Singh. Gujarat's current CM Bhupendra Patel has got a ticket for Ghatlodiya seat. Former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and senior leader Bhupendrasinh Chudasama have decided not to contest the assembly elections. Let us inform you that the results of the Gujarat Election-2022 will be declared on December 8 along with Himachal Pradesh election results.

Rivaba Jadeja: New Trump Card of BJP

Cricketer's wife means a conventional image that always comes to our minds. But Rivaba Jadeja's lifestyle suggests that she does not fall into that category. She went on the road in opposition to the movie 'Padmaavat'. Many in the BJP say that Rajput woman Rivaba is also a 'Padmavati'. Cricketer's wives are also self-identified - such examples are not few in Indian cricket. Sharmila Tagore, Anushka Sharma, Sagarika Gatje, Hazel Keech, Geeta Basra are such examples. Rivaba is slightly different from them.

Entry Into Politics

Rivaba likes to identify herself as a Rajput woman. She has a strong passion for her community. Rivaba's entry into politics is from that passion. In 2018, there was a lot of unrest over the 'Padmaavat' movie across the country. Karni Sena started protesting strongly. Rivaba also joined the movement by supporting them. Her statement was that no insult to the Rajputs would be tolerated. Rivaba was 28 at that time. At that time, he got married to cricketer Ravindra Jadeja. With a one-year-old daughter in arms, Rivaba started walking in active politics. Which has brought her today in front of a better political career in the Gujarat assembly elections.

First MLA Wife of an Indian Cricketer?

Rivaba gets a ticket in the Gujarat assembly elections from the Jamnagar North seat. Now, if she wins the polls and becomes an MLA, Ravindra Jadeja will probably be the first Indian cricketer to have an MLA wife. But this is all about possibilities.

Engineer to Politician

Rivaba said she never thought that she would enter politics. Being a student of engineering, she decided once to become a government official. She was also preparing for that. But when she met Jadeja in 2016, everything changed. Rivaba is the only child of a businessman father and a government (railway) servant mother. However, Rivaba also handled the management of his father's two schools while studying.

Member of Karni Sena

Rivaba became interested in active politics only after participating in the Karni Sena protests. Karni Sena appointed her as the head of the women's wing of Gujarat. Rivaba's foray into mainstream politics is ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. She joined the BJP just a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Gujarat to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. A few days later, husband Ravindra Jadeja accompanied Rivaba and met PM Modi at his residence in Delhi.

PM Modi and Inspiration

Rivaba said that PM Modi was the inspiration for her to enter politics. Rivaba was inspired to enter politics after listening to PM Modi's speech at an event. PM Modi said in that speech, "Before criticizing politicians, one should join politics and try to change society." That was the beginning. Rivaba has been working in politics for the last three years. She is also popular as a BJP leader.

Rivaba also looks after her husband Jadeja's restaurant in Rajkot. Meanwhile, she managed her daughter and reached the party's social service program on time. Convince the villagers about the benefits of government schemes. Extends a helping hand. Rivaba, who wore vermilion on her forehead, a tip, a veil on her head, was not cricketer Jadeja's wife. Not even a restaurateur. She was a Rajput woman then. One who is ready to jump into fire like Padmavati for the betterment of her community.