Different festivals being celebrated today signify India's vibrant cultural diversity: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (January 14, 2022), in a series of tweets, greeted people on the occasion of various festivals being celebrated in different parts of the country.

People are marking different festivals across India, associated with the harvest and sun's northward journey. This signifies the country's vibrant cultural diversity, the prime minister said, extending his greetings.

“Across India we are marking different festivals which signify India’s vibrant cultural diversity. My greetings on these festivals,” PM Modi tweeted.

"Pongal is synonymous with the vibrant culture of Tamil Nadu. On this special occasion, my greetings to everyone and especially the Tamil people spread all over the world. I pray that our bond with nature and the spirit of brotherhood in our society are deepened," Modi said on Twitter.

"Magh Bihu greetings to you all. I pray that this festival enhances happiness and prosperity in everyone's lives. Bhogi greetings to everyone. May this special festival enrich the spirit of happiness in our society. I pray for the good health and well-being of our fellow citizens," he added.

PM Modi also wished people on Makar Sankranti and Uttarayan.

The festivals of Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bhogali Bihu, Uttarayan mark the harvesting season of crops as the winter season ends and ushers in the spring. People enjoy the fruits of a good harvest and celebrate these festivals which also underline the need to preserve the environment.

